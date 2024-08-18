Enactus Team From Nakhchivan State University Become National Champion For 5Th Time
The "Enactus" team of Nakhchivan State University (NSU) has won
the national championship of Azerbaijan for the 5th time,
Azernews reports.
The championship was organized by the Ministry of Youth and
Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Youth
Foundation, the Union of Azerbaijani Student Organizations, and
"Enactus Azerbaijan."
According to the university's media and public relations
department, the "Enactus" team has represented Azerbaijan in
international competitions over the years. In 2011, the team
participated in the SIFE World Championship held in Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia. In 2014, they represented the country at the World
Championship in China. In 2023, the team, which represented
Azerbaijan at the World Championship in Utrecht, Netherlands, is
now preparing to represent the country at the 2024 World
Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.
It is noted that the "Enactus" team participated in the
championship with the projects "Fast EKQ" and "Zeropollution" and
competed in the final stage against teams from the Academy of
Public Administration under the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University,
Azerbaijan Medical University, and Azerbaijan State Oil and
Industry University.
