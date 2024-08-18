Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Two Russian Grads In Pokrovsk Axis
8/18/2024 1:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the 25th air assault brigade located and destroyed two Russian BM - 21 Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Pokrovsk axis within Donetsk region.
That's according to the Airborne Assault Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.
The Ukrainians employed an FPV drone with an explosive payload to engage both targets.
"Now our defenders will see much less 'precipitation' so our Sicheslav Brigade's paratroopers will perform their tasks with even greater efficiency," the Command wrote in the caption to a video of the strike uploaded on social media.
Video: Communications Department of the 25th Sicheslav Separate Air Assault Brigade
As Ukrinform reported, the Air Force posted footage showing the destruction of a bridge in Russia's Kursk region, undermining enemy supply routes.
Photo: AA
