Invaders Plan To Build Another Landfill In Crimea - National Resistance Center

The Russians are planning to build a new landfill in temporarily occupied Crimea's Bilohirsk district.

The project is worth over a billion rubles, the National Resistance Center learned, Ukrinform reports.

"A landfill for municipal solid waste, worth more than a billion Russian rubles, will be built in the Bilohirsk district of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This would be yet another waste dump that the authorities are unable to deal with as it would become another environmentally hazardous point on the map of the occupied areas," the report reads.

It is noted that Bilohirsk district has already become particularly polluted since Russian occupation. The radiation background exceeds the norm, the report reads.

"The new landfill will finish off the environment in the area, taking into account the fact that the Russians set up their landfills in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to bring and dispose of waste from Russian territory," the NRC said.

As reported, the invaders have been relocating landfills from Russia to the temporarily occupied Luhansk region amid domestic protests demanding that these sites be shut down.

This is an illustrative photo