Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted In London Hotel Room

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly assaulted inside her hotel room in London, the airline has confirmed.

Late Saturday night, Air India stated the "unlawful incident of intrusion" occurred at a London hotel. The airline said it was providing not only immediate assistance "but also professional counselling to help her..."

The incident took place on Thursday night after an intruder entered her room.

The accused is said to be a Nigerian and has been arrested, according to some reports.

Sources said the incident happened at a hotel in Heathrow, London, and the crew had on many occasions raised the issue of inadequate safety at the hotel where the crew had been stalked.

As per the media reports, the crew member was sleeping when the intruder attacked her in her room. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. The assailant was caught and handed over to authorities.

The victim suffered bruises as she tried to escape the hold of the intruder, the reports added.

“Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members,” the airline's statement read.

"Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected,” the statement added.

Air India requested that the privacy of the crew member involved must be respected, as the matter is currently under investigation by London Police.

The airline also confirmed its cooperation with local authorities to ensure that the incident is thoroughly probed.

More details are awaited.