UN: Women And Girls In Afghanistan Need Urgent Support

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations has reported that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, largely out of the spotlight.

The organization stated that the Taliban's restrictions have made Afghan women and girls increasingly vulnerable and in need of more support.

The UN's Asia-Pacific division called for global attention to Afghan girls in a social media post on Thursday, August 15th.

Over the three years of rule, the group has issued numerous decrees targeting women. Taliban policies have barred girls from attending beyond the sixth grade and have excluded them from universities.

Meanwhile, women have also been denied basic rights such as sports, visiting parks, engaging in social and political activities, and traveling.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is compounded by the fact that 23.7 million people are living in poverty, with a significant portion being children and women. This immense need highlights the critical situation facing the most vulnerable populations, who are disproportionately affected by the ongoing crisis.

The severe restrictions imposed by the Taliban have exacerbated the hardships faced by these groups, making it increasingly difficult for them to access essential services and support. The international community's response remains crucial to addressing the needs of these individuals and alleviating the broader humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

