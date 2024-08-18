Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Mints ₹135.7 Crore, Set For Big Numbers On Rakshabandhan Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 Day 3: Amar Kaushik directorial supernatural-horror 'Stree 2' starring Shraddha Kapoor witnessed a remarkable 40.13 per cent increase in its collection, as compared with previous day's numbers.“Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” minted ₹44 crore gross on Saturday, according to film tracker Sacnilk.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia apart from Shraddha Kapoor, created history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening with a female lead .

On its release day, which coincided with Independence Day, it grossed ₹51.8 crore. Despite the release of two other films on the same day – Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein –

Stree 2 overshadowed the other two and raked in ₹31.4 crore gross on Friday.

The sequel to the horror-comedy franchise saw the biggest and widest overseas release and is being screened at over 1,600 screens. Stree 2 saw its screening at over 1,250 locations with a release in over 75 countries. Featuring a cameo by Akshay Kumar, the film, made on a budget of ₹50 crore, has amassed positive reviews.

So far, the film has done a business of ₹135.7 crore net in the domestic market and collected ₹15 crore gross in the overseas market. On Saturday, August 17, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 61.96 per cent Hindi occupancy.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel termed Amar Kaushik's movie a 'blockbuster' and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated,“Fantastic Saturday for #Stree2 as its having growth of approx 20% Over Friday. Day 3 biz is headed towards ₹ 36 -38 cr.. Night shows can give extra push towards ₹ 40 cr mark as well. Total 3 days total will stand ₹ 130-133 cr nett.”

In another post, he noted that the film may earn anywhere between ₹175 to 185 crore over the extended weekend due to Rakshabandhan festival.