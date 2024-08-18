Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Victim Worked For 48 Hours At A Stretch', CBI Investigation Reveals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for several hours as part of its probe into the alleged rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

During the interrogation, Ghosh was asked about the weekly roster of the chest department where the victim worked. The officer said the former Principal revealed that the trainee doctor worked for 48 hours at a stretch.

In addition, Ghosh was quizzed about his whereabouts on the night of the death of the postgraduate trainee, who called him to inform about the incident and his primary reaction to it, PTI reported.

The investigators also verified Dr Sandip Ghosh's statements by comparing them with the accounts given by doctors, interns, and nurses on duty at the hospital that night.

He was asked about his initial response after learning of the doctor's death. Investigators inquired about whom he directed to inform the family and how and who contacted the police.

The officer also collected samples and sent them to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory for testing. The same team later visited Roy's rented residence on Sambhunath Pandit Street in South Kolkata , where they interviewed his mother about his recent activities and took her written statement.

Sandip Ghosh had resigned from the post two days after the trainee doctor's body was discovered on August 9. The probe agency has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, whom they would be questioning as a part of its investigation. So far, they have already quizzed over 20 people.

The incident took place on August 9, when a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking nationwide protests from the medical community.





