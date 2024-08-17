Uranium Stock News Bite - Pegasus Resources (TSXV: PEGA) (OTC PINK: SLTFF) Gains Over 20% On News Of Sampling 18.8% U308 At Energy Sands Utah

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) March 26, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Stock News Bites - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA ) (Frankfurt:0QS0) (OTC PINK:SLTFF) is up over 20% on sample news results , currently trading at $0.020 on the TSXV, with a morning high of 0.2250 on higher than average volume.

Pegasus announced significant findings from its recent sampling program at the past-producing Sands project in Utah. Out of 41 samples collected, 13 have demonstrated uranium (U3O8) grades exceeding 1%, with notable results, including sample ESRS24-016 returning 18.8% U3O8 and sample ESRS24-007 returning 3.5% U3O8.

"The remarkable 18.8% U3O8 concentration in sample ESRS24-016 validates the high-grade uranium potential at our Energy Sands project in Utah," commented CEO Christian Timmins. "These results significantly enhance our confidence in the uranium mineralization of this asset, and this analysis will serve as a crucial guide for drill targeting and permit applications needed to take Energy Sands to drill-ready status."

During the 13-day program, Pegasus collected 41 grab samples using the RS-125 handheld spectrometer to locate areas of uranium mineralization. Notable samples were collected from mineralized outcrops, tailings, and historical mine workings. This completion of geological mapping and sampling is a vital step in advancing Pegasus' exploration efforts, providing valuable insights into the Energy Sands property's uranium and vanadium potential. The Company remains committed to leveraging this data for informed decision-making as it continues to pursue sustainable resource development.

Sample results for 13 samples with results above 1% U3O8 are included in Table 1 below. The remaining 28 samples are distributed into the following ranges.

0.5% - 1% U3O8 (4 samples)

0% to 0.5% U3O8 (24 samples)

Building on the success of the sampling program, Pegasus will now focus on finalizing drill targets and submitting applications to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for associated permits required for a proposed summer drill program. These proactive measures align with the Company's commitment to maximizing the value of its assets and further exploring the potential of the Energy Sands Uranium project.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Follow us on Twitter @investorideas and @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Investing ideas in gold and mining stocks Like Gold Stocks? View our Gold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks