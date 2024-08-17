Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Marks Huge 2024 Milestone With FDA Clearance For Its Planned U.S. Phase 1B Hypertension Clinical Trial
Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently received FDA clearance for its HYPER-H23-1 clinical study
John Docherty, President of Lexaria, has regarded this milestone as a demonstration of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology's overall viability, particularly in the potential treatment of hypertension
With HYPER-H23-1, Lexaria looks to build on the success of its previous human clinical studies, whose results have been overwhelmingly positive
This marks a considerable milestone even as the company looks to double down on GLP-1 studies for the 2024 calendar year
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has given it the requisite clearance to proceed with its planned U.S. Phase 1b hypertension clinical trial. This follows the company's Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application earlier in the year.
The HYPER-H23-1 clinical trial, entitled“A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension,” will seek to explore the overall effectiveness of its patented...
