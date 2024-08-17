Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Dehydratech(TM)-CBD Achieves 7% Weight Loss Sets Stage For 8-Week Diabetes And Weight Loss Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, highlighted results from its DIAB-A22-1 animal study, highlighting a 7% reduction in weight and a 19.9% reduction in blood glucose

With this success, Lexaria looks to kick off its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study to examine and effects of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed GLP-1 drugs and DehydraTECH-processed CBD

The study will comprise 12 arms and involve 72 animals. It will run for a total of 12 weeks This study will build on previous studies that evidenced DehydraTECH's potential to enable greater penetration of GLP-1 drugs into the brain tissue

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released highlights from its DIAB-A22-1 animal study on rodents. The study sought to explore the overall efficiency of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD formulation and its impact on conditions associated with diabetes. This 8-week study resulted in a 7% reduction in weight, as well as a 19.9% reduction in blood glucose, aligning with other study works in animals that pointed to the known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of CBD functioning to lessen some of the essential pathophysiological factors associated with diabetes ( ).

With the success of this study, Lexaria looks to kick off its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study that will seek to examine diabetes and weight loss effects of DehydraTECH-processed glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drugs and DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol alone and in combination. This study will be executed...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is powered by

IBN