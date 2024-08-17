Cryptonewsbreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) Announces I.Hart Group Will Host Upcoming Event, Receives Role Model Status

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) , a publicly traded company, announced that the Taiwan has acknowledged its I.Hart Group as an exclusive catering group to host top franchise groups from 18 countries; the I.Hart Group has also been awarded the Role Model status, which reflects its excellence and innovation to global clients and partners. The company noted that the distinction will“advance I.Hart Group's joint ventures that will bring together world-class business leaders” and further its initiatives in the U.S. and in global markets. During the upcoming event, I.Hart will be presenting its award-winning central kitchen, restaurant and product, along with awards won by its chefs and culinary teams in the past years, including the National Yushan Award received for three years in a row in the categories of Most Outstanding Enterprise, Outstanding Enterprise Leader and the Best Product special awards. SUIC's I.Hart Group operates 150 franchised locations around the world and is focused on integrating more successful brands while also targeting 25 different brands to enter the U.S. franchise market.

SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA.

“Our vision and passion seek and create viable solutions using our new-generation technologies will empower our partner merchants, franchisees and suppliers and make a difference for our customers around the world, forming our global technology hub in the process,” said SUIC CEO Hang Wang in the press release.“This is how SUIC applies innovation power to bring about enduring value to our shareholders and to the society. We are committed to building on this legacy as SUIC and Beneway move forward together.”

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development along with venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain and artificial intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, please visit

.

