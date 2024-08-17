Cryptonewsbreaks - Bitop Exchange Enters Marks Milestone In Cryptocurrency Trading With Official Listing On Coinmarketcap!

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitop Exchange, a global exchange and services platform,

is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap, the globally authoritative cryptocurrency data provider. According to the announcement, CoinMarketCap

offers a leading comprehensive data in the cryptocurrency market that provides traders with real-time and accurate market data and information. Being listed“marks the global recognition of Bitop Exchange's strength in the field of digital currencies,” the company noted. Since its inception in 2018, Bitop Exchange has gained the trust of more than 100,000 users in more than 80 and regions. Recognized for its commitment to security, efficiency and innovation, Bitop Exchange has become a leading player in the competitive landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing on CoinMarketCap enables Bitop Exchange to connect with global cryptocurrency traders and begin a new chapter in the realm of digital asset trading.“This is a crucial milestone for Bitop in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, a testament to our ongoing efforts and innovation,” said Bitop Exchange CEO Ronnel Genova in the press release.“We are committed to providing users with a more secure, convenient and innovative cryptocurrency trading service, contributing significantly to the development of the cryptocurrency market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Bitop Exchange

Bitop is a global cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform headquartered in Singapore. Bitop aims to provide users access to fast, secure and comprehensive digital asset transactions and management. The exchange supports spot trading and derivatives across 100-plus coin and 300-plus trading pairs including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, DeFi tokens, equity tokens and more. Bitop offers up to 100-times leverage for perpetual swaps and futures, as well as crypto options trading. Bitop focuses on robust security measures including industry-standard SSL encryption, two-factor authentication and antiphishing notifications. It has also implemented Know Your Customer identity verification in cooperation with blockchain analytics firm Coinsdo. More than half a year since Bitop was established, its global users now number more than 100,000 and are located in more than 80 countries and covering regions in mainstream regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moving forward, Bitop plans to continue expanding its suite of investment products while adhering to compliance standards across jurisdictions. It aims to provide both professional and novice traders a transparent, efficient platform to access cryptocurrency financial services. With a commitment to security, compliance and customer support, Bitop seeks to drive mainstream crypto adoption worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

For more information, please visit



