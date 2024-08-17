EU Begins Implementing Ban On Unverified Cryptocurrency Wallets
Date
8/17/2024
The European Union has put forth a new guideline barring
cryptocurrency transactions done via noncustodial wallets lacking verification
as part of its broader
Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations
aimed at tackling financial crimes. The majority of the European Union Parliament's primary commission approved the move on March 19, 2024, showcasing a united front against undisclosed transactions.
The measure specifically targets transactions routed via self-custody wallets lacking proper identification, including those made using internet applications, mobile phones or desktops. The directive seeks to close the gap exploited for anonymous fund transfers, a method commonly associated with...
