Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Receives $1B Investment From Major Stockholder

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a company setting new standards for the luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America's most awarded new luxury vehicle and selected to Car and Driver's 10-Best list for 2024, has received an additional from its majority stockholder. The company has entered into an agreement with Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), to purchase

$1 billion

of newly created series of convertible preferred stock via private placement; the purchase is subject to customary agreements. Lucid anticipates using the funds from the private placement for general corporate purposes.“We are extremely pleased to receive this strong, continued support from the PIF, as we work to solidify our place as the world's leading EV technology company,” said

Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson in the press release.

“We continue to invest for the long-term in both our technology and our vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, with PIF's support a key differentiator. With their support, we remain focused upon accelerating our growth via deliveries, executing key business initiatives with relentless focus upon cost, and launching our game-changing Gravity SUV later this year.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group has a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a

California-inspired design. The Lucid Air is assembled at the company's factories in

Casa Grande, Arizona, and

King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”),

Saudi Arabia; deliveries of

Lucid Air

are currently underway to customers in the

United States,

Canada,

Europe and the

Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN