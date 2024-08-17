Massachusetts Authorities Consider Regulating Intoxicants Derived From Hemp

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) During a legislative hearing last week, the commissioner of Massachusetts' resources department

was asked

by Senator Michael Moore what she was doing about the spread of hemp products with extremely high THC doses. Ashley Randle, the commissioner, stated that her agency was aware of the issue and was working with the public department to issue new guidance on how these

hemp products

needed to be treated.

This was seen as a huge step forward, particularly since technically, hemp gummies and drinks with high THC doses aren't in the state. Despite that, for some time now , the products have been sold in smoke shops, liquor stores and restaurants across the state without any regulation, which is supposed to be done by the Department of Agriculture. The public health department, which is engaged in the regulation of food...

Read More >>

About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is powered by

IBN