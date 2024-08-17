Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Market Size To USD 6.96 Billion By 2030, Growing At 22.3% CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in

The surge in demand for precision agriculture underscores a pivotal shift towards optimizing resource management and maximizing crop yield.

The burgeoning demand for precision agriculture underscores a significant shift towards maximizing crop yield while optimizing the management of resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. At the heart of this transition lies the adoption of AI-powered systems, which leverage data from various sources-including satellite imagery and sensors-to equip farmers with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions with precision. Precision agriculture represents a departure from traditional farming methods, where inputs are often applied uniformly across entire fields. Instead, it embraces a targeted approach, utilizing data-driven insights to tailor interventions to the specific requirements of individual crops and soil conditions. By employing AI algorithms to analyse extensive datasets, encompassing satellite imagery capturing vegetation health to ground-based sensors measuring soil moisture levels, farmers gain a holistic understanding of their agricultural environments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Agriculture Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics), Offering (Software, AI-as-a-Service) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030

Effectively deploying and managing AI solutions requires technical expertise in fields such as data science, computer programming, and agronomy.

The scarcity of technical expertise presents a substantial hurdle in the efficient implementation and administration of AI solutions in agriculture. Integrating AI technologies effectively necessitates proficiency in areas like data science, computer programming, and agronomy. However, many farmers lack the essential skills or resources required to adopt and employ AI technologies to their full potential. The process of incorporating AI solutions into agriculture is intricate, involving tasks such as data collection, analysis, and algorithm development. Farmers must possess a solid grasp of data science principles to accurately interpret agricultural data and extract meaningful insights. Furthermore, expertise in computer programming is vital for crafting and tailoring AI algorithms to suit their farms' specific requirements. This entails familiarity with programming languages like Python or R, as well as knowledge of machine learning frameworks and software tools. Moreover, a deep understanding of agronomy is indispensable for effectively integrating AI technologies into farming practices. Farmers need to translate AI-generated insights into actionable strategies that optimize crop yields while minimizing resource consumption and environmental impact. This requires comprehension of soil science, crop physiology, and pest management principles to make informed decisions tailored to the unique conditions of their crops.

AI can forecast potential risks such as crop diseases, pest infestations, and adverse weather events, allowing farmers to take proactive measures to mitigate these risks and protect their yields.

Predictive analytics, bolstered by AI, has emerged as a pivotal tool for managing risks in agriculture. By leveraging extensive datasets and advanced algorithms, AI enables farmers to anticipate threats like crop diseases, pest outbreaks, and adverse weather conditions. This foresight empowers farmers to take pre-emptive actions, mitigating risks and safeguarding their yields. In traditional agricultural risk management, responses to issues often come after they've manifested. However, AI-driven predictive analytics revolutionizes this approach by offering early warnings and insights into potential risks before they escalate. Through the analysis of historical data, real-time observations, and environmental factors, AI algorithms can discern patterns indicative of impending threats to crop health and productivity. For instance, by scrutinizing weather data, AI models can forecast the likelihood of droughts, floods, or extreme temperatures that could disrupt crop growth.

North America region is expected to show higher growth in the forecast period.

The market for AI in agriculture is dominated by North America. The area has developed economies, well-established agricultural sectors, and a high adoption rate for new technologies. Leading US and Canadian companies, including Microsoft AI for Earth, IBM Watson, and John Deere, are creating AI solutions for agriculture. Significant R&D expenditures, a strong infrastructure, and a supportive regulatory environment that promotes AI technology advancement are other advantages for North America. Another prominent location in the AI in Agriculture market is Europe, which is distinguished by a focus on precision farming and sustainability. Leading AI businesses are based in nations with strong agricultural sectors, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have thriving agricultural industries and are home to leading AI companies focusing on agriculture. European Union policies and initiatives, such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Horizon Europe, support the adoption of AI technologies in agriculture, further fuelling market growth.



Key Market Segments: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Technology



Machine Learning

Computer Vision Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Offering



Software AI-as-a-Service

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

