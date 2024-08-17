SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Paragon 28, Inc. - FNA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Paragon 28, ("Paragon 28" or the "Company")

(NYSE:

FNA ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether Paragon 28 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 30, 2024, Paragon 28 disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") "that the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company's independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required. Accordingly, the Company intends to restate the aforementioned financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the 'Restated Filings') as soon as reasonably practicable." Paragon 28 specified that "the Company identified errors in the accounting for inventory including the calculation of its excess and obsolete inventory reserve which resulted in an overstatement of inventory as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 and an understatement in cost of goods sold for the respective interim periods ended on such dates and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023."



On this news, Paragon 28's stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 13.73%, to close at $7.79 per share on July 31, 2024.

