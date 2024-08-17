SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. - WBD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("WBD" or the "Company")

The investigation concerns whether WBD

and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On August 7, 2024, WBD issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, WBD reported disappointing revenues and a net loss of $9.99 billion, due to a $9.1 billion noncash goodwill impairment as well as $2.1 billion in other one-time accounting effects. WBD said that the goodwill impairment was "triggered in response to the difference between market capitalization and book value, continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA."



On this news, WBD's stock price fell $0.69 per share, or 8.95%, to close at $7.02 per share on August 8, 2024.

