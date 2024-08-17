Soriano Continues Its Sponsoring Support To The Polo Open De France In Paris This September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marco Antonio Soriano IV is a visionary leader who combines acumen, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable mobility. He is in charge of the family office Soriano Group, which has resurrected the electric motorcycle brand in premium format:

The Soriano-Pedroso was a French automobile manufactured in Biarritz from 1919 until 1924. Built by two Spaniards the Marques de San Carlos de Pedroso and the Marques de Ivanrey Ricardo Soriano Sholtz von Hermensdorff, the original models were Ballot (aut

Painting by Aymeric Zunquin of M.A. Soriano IV

The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

Top Argentine Polo Player Adolfo Cambiaso post-training with M.A. Soriano IV in Sotogrande, Spain

SORIANO yet again surprises its massive support with the Sports of Kings in Paris

- Benoit Perrier, President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious 24th edition of the Open de France de Polo is set to take place on the whole month of September 2024 at the Polo Club of Chantilly. Among the major sponsors of this highly anticipated event is the Soriano Group, a renowned Italian company known for its innovative and stylish products. The group will be showcasing its Soriano Motori motorcycles, electric bicycles, and fashion collection at the event.

Soriano Motori, a subsidiary of the Soriano Group, is known for its cutting-edge electric motorcycles and bicycles.

These eco-friendly vehicles have gained popularity among urban commuters and adventure enthusiasts alike. The company's presence at the Open de France de Polo will give attendees the opportunity to see and experience these innovative vehicles up close.

In addition to showcasing their vehicles, Soriano Motori will also be presenting their fashion collection, Soriano Fashion, at the event. The collection features high-quality, Italian-made clothing and accessories that embody the company's values of style, innovation, and sustainability. Attendees can expect to see a fusion of classic and modern designs, perfect for the fashion-forward individuals.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the 24th Open de France de Polo and to showcase our products to a diverse and international audience," said Luca Soriano, CEO of the Soriano Group. "Our company is committed to creating innovative and sustainable products, and we are excited to share our vision with the attendees of this prestigious event."

The Soriano Group's presence at the Open de France de Polo is a testament to their commitment to promoting sustainable and stylish products. Attendees can look forward to experiencing the latest in electric vehicles and fashion while enjoying the thrilling sport of polo. For more information about the Soriano Group and their products, visit their website at .

FRENCH OPEN 2024

THE MAGIC OF THE FRENCH OPEN ! FROM SEPTEMBER 4th to 22nd 2024.

The Domain of the Chantilly Polo Club is one of the three largest clubs in Europe, hosting all levels of competitions throughout the season, from the most prestigious international tournaments, such as the World Championship (in 2004), the European Championship or the French Open, to club competitions. So many opportunities to associate a name, a brand and becoming a partner of an original sporting event

The French Open - or rather ((the Opens” since there is now a women's version - is the highlight of the French season. Created at the beginning of this century, the French Open Mixed is now a title that the great French and Argentinean professionals want to add to their prize list. This year, it will be played from September 4th to 22nd (from the 17th for women).

Save the date September 22nd, 2024!

