عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Emergency Situations To Deploy Plane To Turkiye By Azerbaijani President's Order

Ministry Of Emergency Situations To Deploy Plane To Turkiye By Azerbaijani President's Order


8/17/2024 7:16:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the relevant fire-rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been put on alert to help the brotherly country in the fight against the strong forest fires in the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the MES.

The Ministry reports that, initially, the "BE-200ÇS" type amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Defense's Aviation unit will be sent to Turkiye to support firefighting operations.

In addition, in the discussions with the relevant institution of the Republic of Turkey, it was pointed out that the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is fully ready to be sent to help the brotherly country, but the other side said that only sending the plane is enough at the current stage.

Preparations are currently being made for the launch of the amphibious aircraft.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108571303


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search