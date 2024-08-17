Ministry Of Emergency Situations To Deploy Plane To Turkiye By Azerbaijani President's Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the relevant fire-rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been put on alert to help the brotherly country in the fight against the strong forest fires in the Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the MES.

The Ministry reports that, initially, the "BE-200ÇS" type amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Defense's unit will be sent to Turkiye to support firefighting operations.

In addition, in the discussions with the relevant institution of the Republic of Turkey, it was pointed out that the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is fully ready to be sent to help the brotherly country, but the other side said that only sending the plane is enough at the current stage.

Preparations are currently being made for the launch of the amphibious aircraft.