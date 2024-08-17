Ministry Of Emergency Situations To Deploy Plane To Turkiye By Azerbaijani President's Order
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the relevant fire-rescue forces of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations have been put on alert to help the brotherly
country in the fight against the strong forest fires in the
Republic of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the
MES.
The Ministry reports that, initially, the "BE-200ÇS" type
amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Defense's Aviation unit will
be sent to Turkiye to support firefighting operations.
In addition, in the discussions with the relevant institution of
the Republic of Turkey, it was pointed out that the personnel of
the Ministry of Emergency Situations is fully ready to be sent to
help the brotherly country, but the other side said that only
sending the plane is enough at the current stage.
Preparations are currently being made for the launch of the
amphibious aircraft.
