Mina Irfan, The Universe Guru, Featured By UK’S Leading Business Magazine

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Texas, US, 18th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Mina Irfan, better known as The Universe Guru , has been prominently featured in two esteemed publications: Business Matters , the UK's leading business magazine, and Infinite Sights . Mina is recognized for her transformative work as a life coach and spiritual mentor, helping women globally reconnect with their true selves and achieve personal success.

In her feature with Business Matters , Mina shares her journey from personal loss to becoming a leader in personal development. She discusses how the loss of her mother in 2011 inspired her to start a YouTube channel to connect with others and share her personal growth journey. This platform quickly gained traction, leading her to establish The Universe Guru in 2016. Mina's unique approach, which combines spiritual teachings with her academic background in Communications, Anthropology, and Evolutionary Psychology from Northwestern University, has made her a prominent figure in the field. Her dedication to balancing feminine and masculine energies and promoting self-awareness has resonated with a global audience, earning her recognition as Thinkific's #1 course seller in 2022 and 2023.

In the Infinite Sights feature, Mina delves into the dynamic nature of personal development and spiritual teachings. She shares anecdotes from her career, such as a memorable seminar where unexpected flickering lights became a metaphor for embracing life's surprises. Mina also discusses the importance of resilience and adaptability in her work, emphasizing her commitment to continuous learning and innovation. Her approach to business is defined by authenticity, compassion, and empowerment, creating a supportive environment for women to explore their true selves and embrace their strengths.

Mina's success is measured not only by her professional achievements but also by the positive impact she has on her clients' lives. She reflects on her journey and the challenges she has overcome, including self-doubt and imposter syndrome. Through inner work, mentorship, and perseverance, Mina has built an eight-figure global brand, offering over 80 digital courses and inspiring countless women worldwide.

Mina Irfan's features in Business Matters and Infinite Sights highlight her unwavering commitment to personal empowerment and her influence as a thought leader in personal development. Her story of resilience, growth, and dedication continues to inspire women to embrace their inner strength and transform their lives.

For more information about Mina Irfan and The Universe Guru , visit her website.