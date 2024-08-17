FRUTANA S.A. Introduces Pineapples And Shrimp To Expand Global Market Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Asil Guerra, a company representativeGUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FRUTANA S.A ., a leading exporter of Ecuadorian bananas, is diversifying its product lineup by introducing pineapples and Ecuadorian shrimp starting next year. Known for its high-quality Cavendish Bananas, Baby Bananas, and Organic Bananas, this expansion aims to meet the growing global demand for tropical fruits and high-quality seafood.New Product LaunchesFRUTANA S.A. is gearing up to launch pineapples and Ecuadorian shrimp to enhance its market presence and appeal to a broader range of consumers. These new products will complement the company's existing banana offerings.Development ProcessDeveloping these new products involved significant investments in agricultural land and modernizing production facilities. FRUTANA S.A. collaborated with agricultural experts to ensure the quality and sustainability of the new offerings. "Our goal was to maintain the high standards our customers expect from us while expanding our product range," said a company representative.Market Research InsightsThe global pineapple market is estimated to be USD 28.79 billion in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 6.33%. The global shrimp market value will increase from USD 64.8 billion in 2024 to USD 149 billion by 2034. Research indicates strong demand for these products, particularly in markets like the United States and the European Union. FRUTANA will launch pineapple and shrimp products in January 2025, targeting these key markets. The company aims to increase its production capacity by 20% by 2025 through investments in production facilities and modern agricultural technologies. Additionally, FRUTANA has opened branches in the United States, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open a branch in France in early 2025.Consumer FeedbackConsumer feedback on FRUTANA's existing products has been overwhelmingly positive. "Our customers appreciate our commitment to quality and sustainability, and we expect the same positive response for our new shrimp and pineapple offerings," noted the representative.Alignment with Vision and MissionThese new products align with FRUTANA's mission to provide high-quality, sustainably sourced products that cater to global consumers. "By expanding FRUTANA's product range, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our customers but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and ethical practices in 2024 and beyond," said Guerra.

