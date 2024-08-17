RODERICK HUBBLE SELECTED FOR IAOTP's TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roderick Hubble honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roderick D. Hubble, Master Certified Sales Consultant, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Roderick Hubble has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on his industry. Each honoree will have a dedicated chapter in the book, which is anticipated to be released in the first quarter of 2025.Roderick will have a dedicated chapter in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville./award-galaAs Mr. Hubble continues to grow and evolve in his career, he envisions transitioning into sales education. His goal is to establish a school dedicated to teaching aspiring salespeople various retail and customer relations techniques, addressing the loss of interpersonal connection in our increasingly digital world. Additionally, Mr. Hubble plans to collaborate with local dealerships to create job opportunities for college graduates.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hubble has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Hubble was recognized three years in a row as the Salesman of the Year. He was also noted as the Highest Consumer-Rated Salesperson in Ohio by DealRater and has earned a multitude of five-star survey ratings. Marquis Who's Who selected Mr. Hubble for Excellence in Automotive Sales in 2022. He was also awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and was featured on the cover of Millennium Magazine in 2024. He was featured in the 2023/2024 edition of GQ magazine. It had a full page feature.Additionally, Mr. Hubble graced the cover TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection to be featured in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders and his previous award as Top Master Sales Consultant of the Year 2024.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Hubble has served as the Director of Business Development at Omega 7 Productions, a music production studio in Cincinnati. Since 2005, he has been committed to delivering top-quality music production for clients. A strong advocate for giving back, Mr. Hubble frequently donates to his church and supports local charities that provide disaster relief within his community.Looking back, Mr. Hubble attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand-picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information of iaotp please visit

