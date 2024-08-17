Ernesto Leaves A Third Of Puerto Rico Without Power As It Heads Toward Bermuda

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:01 PM

Hurricane Ernesto on Thursday barrelled towards Bermuda where it promised to produce dangerous storm surge and heavy rains after leaving hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power in its wake.

The Category 1 hurricane was 965km southwest of Bermuda as it crawled north, packing winds of 85 miles an hour at daybreak on Thursday, the National Hurricane Centre said in an advisory.

Bermuda was under a hurricane warning as forecasters predicted Ernesto to approach the British territory late on Friday. By Saturday, Ernesto will be a large hurricane near the island where it will produce prolonged strong winds, flash flooding and dangerous storm surge, the centre said.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane centre said.

Ernesto became a hurricane on Wednesday, thrashing Puerto Rico with heavy rains and fierce winds. Images and video footage from the island showed flood waters covering roadways, downed powerlines and destroyed homes and vehicles.

As of early Thursday morning, some 470,000 homes and businesses - about a third of all customers on the US territory - remained without electricity, according to LUMA Energy, the Caribbean island's main power supplier. Around half of Puerto Rico's customers were without power on Wednesday.

Ernesto was expected to stay well west of the US East Coast as it travelled north. However, the storm was forecast to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents across the region, the centre said.

Ernesto is the fifth named Atlantic storm of what is expected to be an intense hurricane season. Slow-moving Debby hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane just last week before soaking some parts of the Carolinas with up to two feet of rain.

Hurricane Beryl, the first of the season, was the earliest Category 5 storm on record in the Atlantic when it swept through the Caribbean and the Texas Gulf Coast last month, killing dozens of people and costing an estimated $6 billion in damages.