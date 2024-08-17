Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Developments In South Lebanon
8/17/2024 3:19:24 PM
Beirut: The Prime Minister of Lebanon's Caretaker, Najib Mikati spoke on the phone, on Saturday, with UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to discuss the latest developments in south Lebanon.
Mikati stressed, during the call, the importance of pressuring Israel into stopping its direct targeting of towns and villages in south Lebanon.
For his part, UK Foreign Secretary affirmed that he would intensify the diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and preventing the expansion of escalation scope.
The Lebanese Ministry of health announced earlier Saturday that the death toll from the airstrike targeting Wadi Al-Kfour in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon has risen to 10 people. Additionally, one person was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
