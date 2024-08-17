PSG Striker Ramos Out For Three Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery and will be sidelined for three months, the French club said a day after their opening day 4-1 win at Le Havre.

Ramos was signed for the French champions for 90 million euros (99million USD) last summer and limped out of Friday's game after 20 minutes.

"He has a serious ankle ligament injury that will need surgery in the coming days," the club said of the 23-year-old former Benfica star.

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead Friday before Ramos limped off and Le Havre equalised before late goals from a deep well of striking talent in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani gave the Parisians three points.