PSG Striker Ramos Out For Three Months
Date
8/17/2024 3:18:48 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery and will be sidelined for three months, the French club said a day after their Ligue 1 opening day 4-1 win at Le Havre.
Ramos was signed for the French champions for 90 million euros (99million USD) last summer and limped out of Friday's game after 20 minutes.
"He has a serious ankle ligament injury that will need surgery in the coming days," the club said of the 23-year-old former Benfica star.
Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead Friday before Ramos limped off and Le Havre equalised before late goals from a deep well of striking talent in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani gave the Parisians three points.
MENAFN17082024000063011010ID1108571161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.