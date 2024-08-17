Banque Du Caire Introduces Exclusive 'Tharwa ELECT' Tier For High-Net-Worth Clients

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As part of a comprehensive strategy and ambitious plan to expand its range of competitive products and services, Banque du Caire has announced the launch of the“Tharwa ELECT” tier. This new offering is designed to provide a unique and distinguished banking experience for high-net-worth clients, tailored to meet their goals through the provision of top-tier banking expertise and a suite of exclusive and non-financial solutions aimed at fulfilling their needs and growing their financial portfolios.

Chairperson and CEO of Banque du Caire, Tarek Fayed, stated that the introduction of this tier for high-net-worth clients aligns with the bank's overarching strategy and ambitious plan to expand its offering of a diverse array of competitive banking products and services that cater to the needs of various customer segments.

Ahmed Afat, the bank's deputy CEO, highlighted that the“Tharwa ELECT” tier offers a range of banking and non-banking benefits. These are designed to increase the bank's market share in terms of customer base, deposits, and asset portfolios, while also enhancing the products and services offered to clients and maintaining the bank's leadership in the banking sector.

Mohamed Tharwat, head of retail banking and microfinance at Banque du Caire, emphasized that the bank provides exceptional products and services through dedicated relationship managers who specialize in managing financial portfolios for high-net-worth clients. These managers assist clients in developing financial plans that maximize their investments. The bank also offers a dedicated call centre available 24/7 for“Tharwa ELECT” clients, providing rapid response to inquiries. Additionally,“Tharwa ELECT Lounges” are available at branches to ensure comfort and privacy, alongside home banking services and priority processing at all bank branches. The tier also offers a family membership, allowing clients' families to enjoy the benefits of this exclusive tier.

Clients of the“Tharwa ELECT” tier receive access to a range of exclusive products, including a current account with a daily escalating interest rate payable in Egyptian pounds or US dollars, a“Mega Savings” account with a competitive interest rate and complimentary insurance coverage, and a World Elite credit card with a limit of up to EGP 1m. The tier also includes the“Tharwa” programme offering unsecured credit cards with limits of up to EGP 500,000, and financing programs for self-employed individuals with amounts up to EGP 4m.

Moreover, Banque du Caire provides a suite of premium products and services tailored to high-net-worth clients, many of which are being debuted in the banking sector. These include VIP services at Cairo International Airport, London Cab services for safe transportation, real estate consulting services, cash transport services, and personal concierge services both within and outside Egypt, among other services designed to align with clients' daily lifestyles.