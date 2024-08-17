Venezuela Election: Appeal For Wisdom And Restraint

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The undersigned countries, meeting in Santo Domingo de Guzmán make a strong appeal for wisdom and restraint in Venezuela. At this decisive juncture for Venezuela and the region, all social and actors must exercise the utmost restraint in their public actions.

“Acceptance and respect for the dignity and integrity of all individuals are the essential principles upon which the peaceful coexistence in our societies is built. We urge for the respect of principles, as well as the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans, particularly the freedom of peaceful assembly and the freedom of expression. We are concerned that this reality currently does not exist in Venezuela. Reports of arbitrary detentions of Venezuelans without due process are alarming, and therefore we urgently call for their immediate release,” office of the spokesperson US Department of State.

We express our deep condemnation of the repression of protesters and the violence that has claimed the lives of many Venezuelans in the post-election context. We urgently call on Venezuelan authorities to end the violence and release all those who have been detained, including opposition representatives.

Furthermore, we request the immediate return of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to Venezuela, and call on Venezuela to ensure the necessary conditions for it to fully carry out its mandate.

In addition, we call on Venezuela, as a state party to the Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum of 1954, to comply with its provision by issuing the safe passage that will allow the six asylum seekers currently residing in the official residence of the Republic of Argentina to safely leave Venezuelan territory.

We take note of the preliminary report by the United Nations Expert Panel on the presidential election in Venezuela which indicates that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela has yet to present the electoral records that substantiate the validity of the results announced on August 2. It should also be noted that a digital version of more than 80 percent of the electoral records has been published, which shows a different outcome than that reported by the CNE.

Consequently, we request the immediate publication of all original records and the impartial and independent verification of those results, preferably by an international entity, to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the polls. Any delay in this process calls into question the August 2, 2024, official proclamation.

Our nations have previously appealed for peaceful dialogue and negotiations to resolve serious conflicts. Now more than ever, Venezuela must honor that legacy to restore peaceful coexistence, public safety and political stability, which according to accounts by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela of the UN Human Rights Council, are being threatened by the Venezuelan security authorities.

The current situation calls for a broad, inclusive, and good-faith dialogue to facilitate a political agreement that fosters national reconciliation, peace, public security and democracy in Venezuela.

We are committed to supporting all efforts in this direction, and always advocating for a genuinely Venezuelan solution in which democracy and justice, and peace and security will prevail.

Signatory countries in alphabetical order. Republic of Argentina – Canada – Republic of Chile – Republic of Costa Rica – Czech Republic – Dominican Republic – Republic of Ecuador – Kingdom of España – Republic of Guatemala – Cooperative Republic of Guyana – Italian Republic – Kingdom of Morocco – Kingdom of the Netherlands – Republic of Panamá – Republic of Paraguay – Republic of Perú – Portuguese Republic.

