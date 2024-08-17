International Red Cross Scales Up Mpox Response In Africa As Disease Spreads

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies (IFRC) said on Friday it is ramping up response efforts
over the surge of mpox cases across Africa,
reports.
“The IFRC is at the forefront of the response to the mpox
outbreak in Africa, with extensive experience managing previous
disease outbreaks, such as Ebola and COVID-19,” it said in a
statement.
This week, the World health Organization (WHO) and Africa
Centers for disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared
mpox a public health emergency of international and continental
concern.
The IFRC said it has a vast network of more than 4 million
volunteers and 14,000 staff across the continent, and their network
is providing critical support to governments, including
community-based surveillance, risk communication and community
engagement, and mental health services.
“The sharp increase in mpox cases in Africa is deeply concerning
and a serious public health concern. This isn't just a local issue;
it's a continental threat that demands immediate and coordinated
action,'' Mohammed Omer Mukhier, IFRC regional director said in a
statement.
Mukhier said since last year, the IFRC has been working with
their local teams in the Democratic Republic of Congo in supporting
communities affected by mpox, but now more needs to be done, in
close liaison with mobilized Ministries of Health, as the situation
evolves and expands rapidly across the continent.
According to the latest Africa CDC figures 17,541 mpox cases
have been reported in 12 countries on the continent in 2024
including 517 deaths.
The epidemic has been reported in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda,
Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Other countries with reported incidents include, Burundi,
Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Cameroon and Nigeria.
The virus has also been detected in Ivory Coast and Liberia.
Africa CDC says this represents a 160% increase by end of July,
compared to the same period the previous year.
The DR Congo has reported the highest number of cases,
accounting for 96% and 97% of deaths.
The IFRC has called for increased global support to contain the
epidemic through increased access to testing, treatment, and
vaccines for at-risk populations across the continent, along with
sustained community-based action, which improves the effectiveness
of epidemic response actions.
Bronwyn Nichol, IFRC's senior officer for Public Health in
Emergencies, said the mpox epidemic is a stark reminder that
viruses know no borders.
“Shortages in testing, treatment, and vaccines demand a
coordinated global response, including increased access to vaccine
stocks in Africa. A unified effort is essential to protect
vulnerable populations and prevent needless suffering and death,”
she said.
