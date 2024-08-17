Nearly 4,000 Residents Evacuated From Four Provinces Due To Fires In Turkiye
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkish government has evacuated nearly 4,000 residents from
four provinces affected by forest fires within a week,
Azernews reports, citing Disaster and Emergency
Management Authority (AFAD).
According to the report, 131 agricultural and forest fires have
occurred across the country over the past week:“AFAD has
implemented immediate measures from the air and on the ground under
the Disaster Response Plan. Damage assessment and related measures
are being carried out in areas where the fire is under
control.”
It was noted that to prevent possible loss of life, residents
living in settlements near the fires have been evacuated to safe
areas by AFAD, police, and gendarmerie forces.
In this context, 1,430 people have been evacuated in İzmir,
1,475 in Manisa, 516 in Bolu, and 550 in Aydın.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.