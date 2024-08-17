عربي


Nearly 4,000 Residents Evacuated From Four Provinces Due To Fires In Turkiye

8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish government has evacuated nearly 4,000 residents from four provinces affected by forest fires within a week, Azernews reports, citing Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to the report, 131 agricultural and forest fires have occurred across the country over the past week:“AFAD has implemented immediate measures from the air and on the ground under the Disaster Response Plan. Damage assessment and related measures are being carried out in areas where the fire is under control.”

It was noted that to prevent possible loss of life, residents living in settlements near the fires have been evacuated to safe areas by AFAD, police, and gendarmerie forces.

In this context, 1,430 people have been evacuated in İzmir, 1,475 in Manisa, 516 in Bolu, and 550 in Aydın.

