Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 17, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of
Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his high appreciation
for Azerbaijan's readiness to provide the necessary support in
preventing the wildfires that occurred in Türkiye. He emphasized
the need for the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft to extinguish the
fires and expressed his gratitude for the decision to send this
aircraft from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. The President of Türkiye
described this as another manifestation of the brotherhood and
strategic alliance between the two countries.
Stating that the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft would be
dispatched to Türkiye shortly, President Ilham Aliyev expressed
Azerbaijan's readiness to provide any additional support needed to
address the fires in the brotherly country.
The heads of state noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always
stood by each other and continuously supported one another.
During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on the
prospects for the friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.