Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 17, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his high appreciation for Azerbaijan's readiness to provide the necessary support in preventing the wildfires that occurred in Türkiye. He emphasized the need for the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft to extinguish the fires and expressed his gratitude for the decision to send this aircraft from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. The President of Türkiye described this as another manifestation of the brotherhood and strategic alliance between the two countries.

Stating that the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft would be dispatched to Türkiye shortly, President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide any additional support needed to address the fires in the brotherly country.

The heads of state noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always stood by each other and continuously supported one another.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for the friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

AzerNews

