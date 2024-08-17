Monobank Under Ddos Attack For Second Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Monobank has been the target of a DDoS attack for the second consecutive day.

Monobank's co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“For the second day, we have been under DDoS almost non-stop. Banks are under attack. Yesterday it ceased at 22:30 and today it started at 03:15,” Horokhovskyi wrote.

He noted that the number of service requests in two days is approaching 3 billion.

On Friday evening, Horokhovskyi reported a DDOS attack on the service. According to him, about a billion service requests were received in three hours.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 19, Monobank was subjected to a major DDoS attack.

The bank also experienced a massive DDoS attack in December 2023.