Personnel Shortage Seen Behind Herat Traffic Mess

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Traffic Department officials in western Herat province blame the unending traffic mess in the provincial capital on a shortage of traffic wardens.

Herat is a major city in western Afghanistan. The city experienced substantial population growth and urban development, highlighting the need for an expanded traffic force to manage the increasing congestion effectively.

Col. Ghulam Mohammad Naqib, director of the traffic department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Herat's vast size and numerous areas were served by only 40 employees, including both traffic police and administrative staff.

He noted that this number was insufficient for the city's current traffic demands and called on the government to address this issue.

Naqib emphasized that increasing the number of traffic management personnel would greatly improve convenience for residents. The rise in manual cars, non-compliance with traffic rules, and overall congestion contributed to the urban traffic chaos, he remarked.

Several traffic officials echoed these concerns. Mobarak Shah, a traffic police officer, noted the city's expansion and the increased number of intersections necessitated additional staff.

Abdul Rahim, another officer, reported working long hours across various parts of the city and expressed hope for more traffic management positions to enhance service.

Nasar Ahmad Siddiqui, a taxi driver in Herat, said many roads were without traffic police, leading to severe congestion.

He suggested that mapping out city areas and recruiting additional personnel could address these issues.

Experts also emphasize that the shortage of traffic officers contributes to increased traffic accidents and calls for immediate action.

Abdul Ghaffar Karimi, a social expert in Herat, warned that insufficient traffic forces lead to higher accident rates and greater loss of life and property.

The lack of traffic personnel in Herat remains a pressing issue, requiring urgent attention and effective solutions to improve traffic management in the province.

