Sidebar Podcast On The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Roberta 'Robbie' Kaplan And Brandon Trice

SideBar on The Talk welcomes Robbie Kaplan and Brandon Trice - attorneys who successfully litigated against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.

- Attorney Robbie KaplanMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes attorney and author Roberta“Robbie” Kaplan and attorney Brandon Trice. Kaplan and Trice are both partners at the litigation firm Kaplan Martin, a New York-based litigation and advisory boutique established in 2024. Kaplan is the veteran trial lawyer who represented New York writer E. Jean Carroll in her successful landmark lawsuits against Donald Trump. Robbie is also well known for successfully arguing before the United States Supreme Court on behalf of her client Edith Windsor in United States v. Windsor, the landmark Supreme Court case. In Windsor, the Supreme Court ruled that a key provision of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) violated the U.S. Constitution by barring legally married same-sex couples from enjoying the wide-ranging benefits of marriage conferred under federal law.Most recently, Kaplan worked alongside Family Equality, Equality Florida, and LGBTQ+ students and families in Florida, in pushing back against the state's infamous“Don't Say Gay and Trans” law, leading to a historic settlement that rolled back key discriminatory provisions and allows LGBTQ+ students, teachers, and families to bring their whole selves into the classroom once more.Brandon Trice is also a member of the legal team that reached the historic settlement agreement with the Florida State Board of Education, Florida Department of Education, and school districts that effectively nullified the discriminatory impacts of Florida's“Don't Say Gay" law. Brandon has filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of public interest organizations, legal scholars, and politicians, including in Obergefell, which recognized the constitutional right of same-sex couples to marry, and in a series of cases challenging the Trump administration's immigration-related conditions on law enforcement funding.In welcoming Robbie Kaplan to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina pointed out that,“Robbie Kaplan is a formidable litigator with the unusual combination of having decades of experience in both commercial and civil rights litigation.” Cohost Mitch Winick agreed, saying,“Robbie and Brandon have a deep-seated commitment to using the law to advance the public interest, and public impact litigation has a central role in their practice.”Robbie is the author of the book Then Comes Marriage: United States v. Windsor and the Defeat of DOMA, chosen by the L.A. Times as one of the top 10 books of 2015. President Bill Clinton noted that“Then Comes Marriage is a riveting account of a watershed moment in our history, and the strategy, ingenuity, and humanity that made it happen.” Rachel Maddow similarly noted that Robbie's book“will forever change the understanding of this landmark case―its genesis, its outside-the-box strategy, and its tactical brilliance.” Robbie holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she has long taught a seminar on advanced civil procedure. She earned her A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard College.Robbie has received numerous honors and recognitions for her groundbreaking legal work. In addition to receiving the Gold Medal Award from the New York State Bar Association and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Law Journal, Robbie has also been honored as“Litigator of the Year” by The American Lawyer, as“Lawyer of the Year” by Above the Law, and as the“Most Innovative Lawyer of The Year” by The Financial Times.Trice's commercial practice spans a broad array of subject areas – from contract, structured finance, and securities law, to intellectual property, cryptocurrency, employment, and product liability law. He has represented high-profile companies involved in litigation and maintains an active pro bono practice that is dedicated to promoting progressive causes through litigation. Trice received his law degree from Yale Law School, where he was an Editor of the Yale Law Journal. He was recently honored by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association & Foundation as one of the Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40.To listen to Kaplan and Trice's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

