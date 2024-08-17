Invitation To The NTD Ninth International Chinese Vocal Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NTD 9th International Chinese Vocal Competition

The Ninth NTD International Chinese Vocal Competition will take place in New York City from Sept 18-21. Talented vocalists from around the globe are invited.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NTD Television is thrilled to announce the Ninth NTD International Chinese Vocal Competition , scheduled to take place in New York City from September 18-21, 2024. We are extending a special invitation to talented Chinese vocalists from around the globe to participate in this prestigious event. Applications are open until August 31, 2024.About the CompetitionThe NTD International Chinese Vocal Competition offers a world-class platform for gifted vocalists of Chinese descent (with at least one-fourth Chinese ancestry) to showcase their exceptional talents. This grand event provides a unique opportunity to perform in front of an international audience and compete among the best in the field.Mission and PurposeThe mission of the NTD International Chinese Vocal Competition is to promote the traditional vocal arts characterized by pure authenticity, pure goodness, and pure beauty. By doing so, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of traditional Chinese music while encouraging the highest standards of vocal performance.A Unique and Distinguished EventThis competition stands out by featuring a repertoire that includes Chinese classical vocal pieces performed with the Bel Canto technique, which beautifully captures and expresses the essence of traditional Chinese culture. In addition to this unique blend, participants will also perform standard Western operatic arias and art songs, showcasing their versatility and broadening their artistic horizons.Application InformationApplications for the competition are currently being accepted and will close on August 31, 2024. We encourage all eligible vocalists to seize this extraordinary opportunity to shine on an international stage.For more information about the competition and how to apply, please visit our official website.

