Dirty Dogs Car Wash North Lauderdale One Year Anniversary Celebration Weekend

Celebrating a Year of Exceptional Service and Community Engagement

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dirty Dogs Car Wash located at 1821 S. State Rd 7 North Lauderdale, FL 33068 is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its one-year anniversary on August 24 and 25th. Over the past year, Dirty Dogs Car Wash has become a beloved fixture in the community, providing top-notch car washing services with a unique and friendly approach.To mark this special occasion, Dirty Dogs Car Wash will be hosting a celebration on August 24th and 25th, filled with fun activities, special promotions, and giveaways for customers old and new. The anniversary event will feature music, food, games, and more, promising a festive atmosphere for all attendees."We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone and want to express our gratitude to the community for their continued support over the past year," said Randy and Michelle Smith, owners of Dirty Dogs Car Wash. "Our team has worked hard to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with our customers, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on August 24th and 25th "Dirty Dogs Car Wash invites all community members to join in the celebration on August 24 and 25th to enjoy two days of fun, entertainment, and appreciation. Whether you're a regular customer or a first-time visitor, everyone is welcome to participate in the festivities and take advantage of special anniversary promotions.For more information about Dirty Dogs Car Wash and the anniversary celebration, please visitFirst in Service First in Community

