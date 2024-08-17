James Malinchak Publishes Millionaire Success Secrets Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Malinchak Named the Top Executive Business Coach

James Holding Books

James Black Suit Headshot

ABC Secret Millionaire (Dawn Pic)

Millionaire Success Secrets Cover

New Book by James Malinchak teaches others Millionaire Habits

James Malinchak, the only business motivational keynote speaker featured on the hit ABC TV show, "Secret Millionaire," today announced he has published "Millionaire Success Secrets," which features 33 unique ways to think and act like a top achiever. He is offering the e-book for free.

"This information can change your business if you take action and use these strategies and techniques. I have one goal: To inspire and empower entrepreneurs and authors to take the right actions so they can achieve a better, richer business and life," said Malinchak, who teaches professionals how to become highly paid speakers.

"If you're ready to change your mindset and grow your business instead of just sitting on your assets and wishing it would all come true, then it's time to start thinking and acting like a millionaire," he said.

One of his tactics is to consistently surround yourself on a regular basis with people who are serious about trying to double and triple their incomes each and every year.

"You will be amazed by the incredible amount of ideas that you consistently receive that are easy to implement that you could never learn on your own. I belong to a mastermind group where we have telephone meetings and 3 live in-person retreats where we focus on sharing ideas to help each other grow our businesses. One idea I received from a mastermind partner has added at least an extra $10,000-$15,000 to my bank account per month. And, I can honestly say that I never would have thought of this idea," he said.

Another tactic is to work with a business coach who has achieved great success.

"You don't even realize the amount of money you are losing out on right now because you haven't been mentored and coached by someone on a consistent monthly basis who is playing at a higher level than you," he said. "Your success coach should be able to quickly tell you how to make big money."

About James Malinchak

James Malinchak has delivered more than 2,200 motivational presentations for events worldwide and was named Consummate Speaker of the Year by Sharing Ideas professional speakers' magazine. He has appeared in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and several hundred other publications.

He began his sales career right out of college as a stockbroker with a major Wall Street Investment Firm and was awarded Most Outstanding Performance (twice) and #1 in New Account Openings (twice).

Currently, he owns three businesses, has authored 27 books, and has read and researched over 5,000 books on personal and professional development.

He is a Contributing Author to the #1 New York Times Best-selling book series "Chicken Soup for the Soul®" with his own personal stories published in "Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul," "Chicken Soup for the Kid's Soul" and "Chicken Soup for the Prisoner's Soul." James is the Co-author of the Best-Selling book "Chicken Soup for the College Soul."

He mixes enthusiasm and humor with motivational stories to deliver a high content message that will has audiences laughing, learning and inspired.

Giving back is a big part of Malinchak's life and he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others. Especially dear to his heart is helping kids create a successful future by developing the belief in themselves that they can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams and goals.

He was named one of the "Top 40 Business People Under the Age of 40 in Las Vegas."

