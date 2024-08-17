EMPOWERING ONE MILLION WOMEN IN TRADE INITIATIVE TO LAUNCH AT INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Linking the power of organizations and associations to support women in trade.

- Ian CampbellWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 22, 2024, thousands of businesses will gather at the National Black Business (NBBC) for a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia at the Hilton Hotel on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024 between 4:00 PM and 5:30 PM. These global leaders support the Connecting One Million Women in Trade (CWT) Initiative presented by Blueprint and Oakwood Green Africa. This private sector initiative is designed to empower one million women entrepreneurs to succeed in international trade in Africa, the Americas, and the Caribbean.The initiative aims to increase the number of women-owned businesses that trade from 25% to 40% within a 3–5 year framework. This international gathering includes the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB), the National Business League (NBL), and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in partnership with the World Conference of Mayors (WCM) and the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance (HBTSA), collectively they represent 250,000 Black-owned businesses.The conference will feature keynote speaker President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, 26th President of Liberia , Republic of Liberia. P.J. Patterson, former Prime Minister, Jamaica, and Statesman-In-Residence at the PJ Patterson Institute states, "I want to congratulate Blueprint for developing the CWT Initiative. The trade issues to be addressed by this process in the context of support, infrastructure, finance, technology, and more have the potential to yield catalytic changes for Africa, the Americas, and the Caribbean".“CWT will serve as a clearinghouse ecosystem incorporating all necessary networks and resources for women in trade who are (1) ready to trade globally, (2) preparing to trade globally, and (3) institutions that support women in trade”, Dr. Ky Dele, Blueprint, President.“These groups and individuals will form a strategic alliance to expand opportunities and enhance the capacity for women who trade, break down barriers for all women to connect and collaborate for trade”, Ian Campbell, Manchester Global. CWT is supported by the United Nations Headquarters Africa Division, The George Washington University, the Ronald Reagan Trade Center, and others.CWT programming will provide a platform for turnkey solutions for collaboration through think tank engagement, knowledge sharing, resource exchange, training, capacity building, capital development, access to emerging technologies (especially artificial intelligence), new markets, and more while breaking down barriers for all women to connect and collaborate for trade.Through CWT, we will focus on scaling businesses, identifying sources of capital for women entrepreneurs, and preparing women entrepreneurs in trade for growth by creating a feeder pipeline to roll women up to the next level of business development, business engagement, and association membership throughout the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean.“We are identifying 5,000 organizations with 200 or more members to achieve our goals”, Ian Campbell"As President and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, I am honored to stand alongside global leaders in this groundbreaking initiative. Connecting One Million Women in Trade is not just about increasing numbers: it is about unlocking women entrepreneurs' potential across the globe. By breaking down barriers and providing access to vital resources, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous global economy. This initiative will empower women to participate in international trade and thrive as leaders in the industry", said Charles DeBow."Trade is a critical engine for economic development for women. It will open new markets and drive innovation. The CWT initiative aims to harness trade power to foster economic empowerment and sustainable development for women entrepreneurs globally", H.E. Genet Misganaw Nibret, Ethiopian Counselor of Trade and Tourism.

