Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT ), a leading company for home water solutions in China, today announced

that it has received a written notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Stock ("Nasdaq") dated August 16, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, on March 26, 2024,

Viomi received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") was below US$1.00 per ADS for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for ten consecutive business days from August 1 to August 15, 2024, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is "AI for Better Water," utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive "Equipment + Consumables" business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading "Water Purifier Gigafactory" with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies and relevant regulatory environment relating to the Company's industry and/or aspects of the business operations and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

