Newsweek Highlights Growing Trend Of AI For Therapy: PAIRS Yodi App Expands Emotional Support Tools

Market for AI Therapy Products Grows as PAIRS Yodi Helps Users Expand Their "Perception Boxes"

- Seth EisenbergFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent Newsweek article, the growing trend of using AI-powered tools like ChatGPT for therapy has gained attention. As more people turn to these accessible platforms for emotional support, experts are weighing in on the benefits and challenges of relying on artificial intelligence for mental health care.Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of the PAIRS Foundation , has been at the forefront of this movement with the development of the PAIRS Yodi app-an AI-driven platform designed to offer cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) tools and guided exercises for emotional support.The market for AI-based mental health support is expanding rapidly. According to recent studies, the global mental health app market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% through 2030. This surge reflects the increasing demand for accessible mental health tools, particularly among younger generations, who seek affordable and immediate solutions to anxiety, depression, and stress.With over 200,000 downloads from 175 countries, PAIRS Yodi is providing an essential alternative for those unable to access traditional therapy due to financial or geographical constraints. But as Eisenberg notes, the true power of PAIRS Yodi lies in its ability to help users expand their "Perception Boxes."“PAIRS Yodi allows users to confide in an anonymous, non-judgmental environment while also guiding them through structured exercises that encourage personal reflection and emotional growth,” said Eisenberg.“Our goal is to help people gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their relationships, offering tools to expand their perception of the world and others."Elizabeth R. Koch, Founder and CEO of Unlikely Collaborators, whose organization awarded a grant to support the development of the PAIRS Yodi app, explains the core concept that drives this work:“Perception Box is the metaphor we use for our subjective experience of reality,” Koch explains.“Every individual has a Perception Box that, when contracted, distorts our ability to understand one another and to understand ourselves, which can leave us feeling fearful, disconnected, and isolated.”Koch continues,“Luckily, we can expand our box and invite new, alternative, and diverse perspectives, enabling us to learn from one another and see that beyond our stories, we have so much more in common than we don't.”Eisenberg echoes Koch's sentiments, noting the importance of expanding these mental frameworks:“PAIRS Yodi is designed to help people break out of the limitations of their Perception Box by offering diverse tools for understanding emotions, managing stress, and deepening connections with others. As more people embrace these tools, we hope to see a world where empathy and understanding flourish, creating stronger relationships and healthier communities."While AI tools like PAIRS Yodi have limitations, including the inability to replicate the deep emotional connection of human therapy, their accessibility, anonymity, and structured guidance provide a valuable alternative for millions of people. For those facing mild to moderate mental health challenges or seeking to better navigate their emotions, platforms like PAIRS Yodi are offering a lifeline, expanding how we understand and care for our emotional well-being.About PAIRS Yodi:PAIRS Yodi is an AI-powered app offering cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) tools and interactive exercises for individuals and couples seeking to enhance their emotional well-being. Developed by Seth Eisenberg and the PAIRS Foundation, PAIRS Yodi has reached users in 175 countries and continues to grow as a global platform for accessible emotional support. Learn more at .About Unlikely Collaborators:Founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, Unlikely Collaborators is an organization dedicated to expanding perceptions and building meaningful connections through transformative personal development programs, grants, and initiatives. Learn more at .

