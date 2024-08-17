Vote In Large Numbers For The Kashmir You Want: Sam Pitroda

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the upcoming Assembly to shape the future of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 4.

Speaking about the elections which will be held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, Pitroda emphasised the importance of voter turnout.

"I urge people to come out and vote in large numbers because it's your way of standing up for the kind of Kashmir you want," Pitroda said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He also expressed hope for a high voter turnout, saying, "I would like to see 80 per cent or higher turnout if possible. I want everyone to ensure that they are on the right voter list so that there's no confusion at the last minute."

Pitroda also reflected on the conduct of previous elections, citing concerns over alleged irregularities in the recent Odisha Assembly polls.

"I'm not happy with the recent elections, like in Odisha where there were 40 lakh extra votes. Where did they come from? People are asking questions to the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, but there are no answers which is just not acceptable," he said.

Pitroda also stressed the importance of maintaining confidence in the electoral process as he urged citizens to remain vigilant.

"In India, if you question the EC, people say it's not right. Of course it is right... It is the job of the citizens to raise questions," Pitroda said.

Emphasising the need for transparency in the voting process, Pitroda said, "My only request is to watch every booth, count the number of people who vote, and tally it so that the EC doesn't come up with more votes... These are all concerns to me," he said.