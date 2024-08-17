SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DXC Company ("DXC"

or the "Company")

(NYSE: DXC ).

The class action concerns whether DXC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 1, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired DXC securities during the Class Period.



On August 3, 2022, DXC reported disappointing first quarter results, despite having reiterated its guidance just six weeks prior.

DXC blamed its poor performance on the fact that its "cost optimization efforts have moved at a slower pace than anticipated."



On this news, DXC's stock price fell $5.37 per share, or 17.04%, to close at $26.15 per share on August 4, 2022.



Then, on December 20, 2023, DXC announced the sudden departure of its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chairman of the Board, Defendant Michael Salvino, effective December 18, 2023.



On this news, DXC's stock price fell $3.04 per share, or 12%, to close at $21.99 per share on December 20, 2023.



Finally, on May 16, 2024, DXC's new CEO admitted that "the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth" because the systems that were acquired over time were "never integrated, never deduped," and admitted that the Company was "not [a] fully functional organization."

DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it falsely claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period.



On this news, DXC's stock price fell $3.36 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $16.52 per share on May 17, 2024.

