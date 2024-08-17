Tourism And Water Sports Market Dazzling Worldwide With Major Giants TUI Group, Expedia Group, Club Med

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tourism and Water Sports Market

Global Tourism and Water Sports to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research study released by HTF MI on Global Tourism and Water Sports Market with 123+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, sales, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Tourism and Water Sports study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.Key Players in This Report Include:TUI Group (Germany), Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Cox & Kings (India), Trip Group (China), Carnival Corporation & plc (United Kingdom/United States), Royal Caribbean Group (United States), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (United States), Club Med (France). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Hurtigruten (Norway), G Adventures (Canada), SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (United States), Vail Resorts (United States), Surfing Australia (Australia)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)Definition:Traveling for pleasure or business is referred to as tourism, and it frequently involves discovery, encounters with different cultures, and leisure pursuits. It includes a variety of travel experiences, both domestic and foreign, and includes pursuits like sightseeing, landmark visits, and participating in regional customs. Furthermore, water sports refer to leisure pursuits carried out on or in bodies of water, including swimming, surfing, kayaking, and sailing. These activities are frequently taken part in at specialized facilities or in natural water bodies such as lakes, rivers, and seas. In addition, water sports bring adventure and leisure together, boosting travel by drawing aficionados to places recognized for their aquatic settings. When combined, tourism and water sports improve travel experiences by fusing physical activity with discovery.Market Trends:.NMarket Drivers:.Increasing recognition of journey tourism, which has drawn adventure seekers to various aquatic locationsMarket Opportunities:.Wearable technology and smart device advancements have improved protection and overall performance, attracting in tech-savvy consumersMajor Highlights of the Tourism and Water Sports Market Report released by HTF MI:According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Tourism and Water Sports market to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Breakdown by Type (Adventure Tourism, Beach Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Cultural Tourism, Others) by Type of Water Sports (Sailing, Diving, Surfing, Water Skiing and Wakeboarding, Others) by Destination Type (Coastal Areas, Lakes and Rivers, Cruise Ships, Resorts and Hotels, Island Destinations, Others) by Booking Channels (Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Direct Bookings, Tour Operators, Others) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Global Tourism and Water Sports market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.Buy Now Latest Report Edition of Tourism and Water Sports market @Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:. -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Tourism and Water Sports market by value and volume..-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Tourism and Water Sports market..-To showcase the development of the Tourism and Water Sports market in different parts of the world..-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Tourism and Water Sports market, their prospects, and individual growth trends..-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Tourism and Water Sports market..-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Tourism and Water Sports market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Have a question? Market an enquiry before purchase @Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tourism and Water Sports Market:Chapter 01 – Tourism and Water Sports Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Tourism and Water Sports Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Tourism and Water Sports Market BackgroundChapter 06 - Global Tourism and Water Sports Market SegmentationChapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Tourism and Water Sports MarketChapter 08 – Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Structure AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Competitive AnalysisChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Tourism and Water Sports Market Research MethodologyGet Discount (10-15%) on Immediate purchase 👉Key questions answered:.How feasible is Tourism and Water Sports market for long-term investment?.What are influencing factors driving the demand for Tourism and Water Sports near future?.What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Tourism and Water Sports market growth?.What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+ +1 507-556-2445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn