Ram Alladi: ‘Panne’ Eerily Similar To What’S Happening In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Alladi, who has directed the 'Panne', has shared that his film strangely mirrors what is currently unfolding in Bangladesh with riots that led to the resignation of Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Hasina.

'Panne' tells a story from India's post-independence period. It follows the story of the daughter of a war widow who pursues to achieve her social identity after the dawn of her step-grandfather's empire.

“When I see the news on what's going on in Bangladesh, I feel surprised. I feel the saying History repeats itself fits well with poor Bangladeshis. Two years back, when I was shooting for the Noakhali riots scene for my film, I couldn't even imagine in my wildest dreams that something similar was going to happen when I will be releasing the film. I have a real picture of that time but they are so violent it will make your soul shiver from inside,” the director said.

He further spoke about the historical connection with the Bangladesh riots in the film.

He said,“The seeds of Noakhali riots were planted during the first elections in India in pre pre-independence era 1935 when the Muslim community came into power in Bengal. Earlier, under British rule, Hindu zamindars were mainly in power and were forced to follow new government rules, which created frustration and anger in the society. As a result, differences started between both the communities in Bangladesh but it became big when the British rule was ending.”

“On October 11, 1946, the Noakhali district in Bangladesh was set on fire as riots started. If you see the political history of Bangladesh after this incident also, they have faced many such challenges and rose from the ashes,” he added.

'Panne' is set to release on September 6 on 'InTalkies'.