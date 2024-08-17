Azerbaijan Reduces Its Expenditure On Importing Pharmaceutical Products
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan imported
pharmaceutical products worth $305.496 million,
Azernews reports.
This represents a 15.6% decrease compared to the same period in
2023.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported
pharmaceutical products valued at $2.289 million, which is six
times less than a year ago.
Imports of Pharmaceutical products accounted for 2.83% of
Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports represented 0.01% of
total exports.
It is worth noting that from January to July of this year,
Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $26.892 billion with
foreign countries. This is an 11.3% decrease compared to the same
period last year.
The foreign trade turnover consisted of $16.099 billion in
exports and $10.793 billion in imports. Over the past year, exports
have decreased by 22.5%, while imports have increased by 12.9%.
As a result, there was a positive trade balance of $5.306
billion, which is 2.1 times less than the previous year.
