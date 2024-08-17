Azerbaijan Reduces Its Expenditure On Importing Pharmaceutical Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $305.496 million, Azernews reports.

This represents a 15.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported pharmaceutical products valued at $2.289 million, which is six times less than a year ago.

Imports of products accounted for 2.83% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports represented 0.01% of total exports.

It is worth noting that from January to July of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $26.892 billion with foreign countries. This is an 11.3% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The foreign trade turnover consisted of $16.099 billion in exports and $10.793 billion in imports. Over the past year, exports have decreased by 22.5%, while imports have increased by 12.9%.

As a result, there was a positive trade balance of $5.306 billion, which is 2.1 times less than the previous year.