Premier League: Arne Slot's Era Begins As Liverpool Beat Ipswich 2-0 In Opening Game

The Arne Slot era is well and truly underway as Liverpool registered a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, playing their first top-flight game in 22 years, at the Portman Road here on Saturday. Goals by Diego Jota and Mohamed Salah propelled the new manager to his first competitive victory.

Mohamed Salah, making his 350th appearance for the Reds, created history by passing Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard for most goals in the Premier League's opening week. The Egyptian has nine to his name.

The first half saw Liverpool dominate possession but the newly-promoted team did have their fair share of chances on counterattacks. Solid moves from Delap and Hutchinson had carved slight chances but the moves were not able to materialise in terms of goals.

Slot was not too happy with his side's first-half performance which saw him bring on Konate for Qunsah hoping for better defensive solidarity from the side.

Liverpool came to life near the half-hour mark as Trent Alexander Arnold's pinpoint cross saw an unmarked Diogo Jota head it just wide of the post. Moments later the right-back was once again the architect of the goal as his through ball set Salah free who squared it to a free Jota in the box. This time around the Portuguese forward made no mistake and buried the ball in the back of the net to score the first goal of the Arne Slot era.

Constant attacks saw Liverpool threaten and it was none other than Mohamed Salah who doubled the side's advantage in the 65th minute after a give-and-go with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai saw him face to face with the keeper which he slotted in with ease.

The game's tempo drastically changed following the two-goal advantage as the Reds were more than happy to keep possession and pass the Ipswich players off the pitch. With no major chances in the final 15 minutes of the game, Liverpool began their PL season with a solid win.

Liverpool registered a total of 3.40 XG (Expected goals) compared to Ipswich's 0.51. The numbers show the disparity between the two sides' performance in the 90 minutes as Liverpool had 63% of ball possession and 19 shots on goals compared to Ipswich's five.

Liverpool will face Brentford at the Anfield Stadium on August 25 in what will be the team's first home fixture of the season.