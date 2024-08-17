Dr. Jun Wen From Edith Cowan University, Positions Macau As Top Health Tourism Spot For Aging Populations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOONDALUP, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jun Wen from Edith Cowan University (ECU) , a leading interdisciplinary researcher in tourism and health sciences, reveals his latest research focus on health and medical tourism in Macau, emphasizing innovative approaches to support the aging population. His work aims to position Macau as a leading global destination for aging-ready tourism, enhancing well-being and quality of life in an aging society.Dr. Wen, based in the School of Business and Law, has cultivated a prolific career marked by over 100 peer-reviewed publications that integrate the fields of tourism, marketing, and health sciences. As a curious thinker who pursues innovative research topics by combining tourism and health sciences, his insights are shaping the future of tourism sectors worldwide. Since earning his Ph.D. from the University of Waikato in 2018, Dr. Wen's studies have drawn significant attention, leading to over 6,000 citations and recognition as a Rising Star among Australia's early achievers in 2020 and 2021.This new research initiative targets the nexus of tourism and healthcare to develop Macau into a dementia-friendly destination. Dr. Wen explores travel therapy as a non-pharmacological intervention for dementia and other mental disorders, leveraging Macau's unique position to advance travel medicine and global health in tourism. "The intersection of healthcare and tourism provides a promising avenue to support the elderly through meticulously tailored travel experiences that cater to their specific health needs," said Dr. Wen.Dr. Wen received the 2020 CAUTHE Fellows Commendation for research in hospitality and tourism in 2021 and was listed in the top 2% of global scientists for 2021 and 2022 in his field. His research paper on tourism's role in healthy aging, entitled“The Role of Tourism in Healthy Aging: An Interdisciplinary Literature Review and Conceptual Model” won the 2023 Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management (JHTM) Highly Commended Paper Award.The initiative to transform Macau into a health-centric tourism hub comes at a critical time as global demographics shift towards an older age profile. Dr. Wen's work supports the infrastructure and marketing needed to make Macau a safe, welcoming, and therapeutic environment for tourists with age-related health considerations.By focusing on Macau, Dr. Wen aims not only to enhance the practical applications of his research but also to cultivate significant media engagement and personal branding that aligns with his professional milestones. This project is part of his ongoing international interdisciplinary project, underlining his commitment to bridging academic research with real-world applications in society and culture.

