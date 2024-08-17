J&K: Senior Leader Of Azad’S DPAP Decides To Rejoin Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) In a major setback to former J&K Chief and President of Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader of his party, Taj Mohiuddin on Saturday said he will rejoin the Congress.

Taj Mohiuddin was a senior leader before he threw his lot with Ghulam Nabi Azad when the latter left the Congress to form the DPAP.

“I have decided to rejoin the Congress party,” said Taj Mohiuddin while addressing a press conference.

He said he has discussed the issue with his workers and it was decided that he must rejoin the Congress.

Taj Mohiuddin's decision comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In August 2022, Taj Mohiuddin resigned from the basic membership of Congress in support of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He later joined Azad-led DPAP.

Meanwhile, in another development former minister and Apni Party leader, Choudhary Zulfiqar has decided to join the BJP.

The ECI has announced a 3-phase schedule for J&K Assembly polls with voting to be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Counting of votes will take place on October 4 while the entire process will be over by October 6.