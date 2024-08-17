Russians Shell Antonivka In Kherson Region, Woman Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Antonivka in the Kherson region, injuring a local resident.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
'A woman born in 1971 was hospitalised. She has concussion and wounds. The victim received them around 11.30 a.m. during the enemy's shelling of Antonivka,' Mrochko wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Russians shelled 22 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding six people, including one child.
