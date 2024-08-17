Fire Started In Kyiv Due To Falling Wreckage Of Downed Drone - Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone set fire to a grass floor in the Desnianskyi district.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the emergency services, this afternoon in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, in the Darnytsia forestry and parkland, the wreckage of a UAV was found falling. As a result, the grass flooring caught fire in a small area," Klitschko wrote.

He noted that the fire was extinguished by forestry workers. No one was injured.

As reported, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions on 17 August.

In the Kyiv region, where the air alert was declared three times that night, the fall of the drone's wreckage caused a forest floor to catch fire . The fire was extinguished.